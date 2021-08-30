The Uncanny Abounds in DYING: 1983 Gamescom Trailer

New gameplay has been released for DYING: 1983, sequel to DYING: Reborn. Now, viewers can finally get a sense of what awaits them in 2PGame’s newly-crafted escape room adventure title. From the look of it, the developer is going more for subtle terror rather than outright horror, which would put it in a genre similar to the Silent Hill series. Can DYING: 1983 hit such lofty heights? Well, have a look at it and see.

Alongside this trailer came the news that DYING: 1983 is featuring the Miyuki Sawashiro and Shunsuke Takeuchi as the main voices for the game’s cast. Catherine fans will likely recognize Sawashiro from her work on the Japanese dub of the game, while those who played NEO: The World Ends With You will definitely have heard Takeuchi’s voice before.

It was also revealed that DYING: 1983 will be a timed-exclusive for PlayStation 5, releasing sometime in 2022. Fans will eventually be able to play on the PC and PS4 as well, but there is no release window for either platform as of yet.