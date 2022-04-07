The Voracious Resurgence Continues in Final Fantasy XI Online April Update

Final Fantasy XI Online got a few new additions as part of this months update, with the most significant likely being a new chapter for the “Voracious Resurgence” storyline. Progressing through this next chapter will have players setting out into the world in search of some predecessors’ memories. It’s not yet clear exactly what that involves, but it probably won’t take players all that long to find out for themselves.

Along with this new slice of story, Final Fantasy XI Online’s Ambuscade is also seeing the return of Quadav and addition of other beasts. As for April’s login campaign, sigining into the game will net players points to exchange for prizes such as: the Byakko mount, the Feline Hagoita and Besigiled Table.