The W is Expanding on NBA 2K23

2K has announced a major overhaul for The W in the upcoming NBA 2K23. Releasing on September 9, the mode that is focused on the WNBA will see new ways on how the league expands, community challenges and more content. Every Season within the W will feature six weekly community goals. If the community reaches the collective goal in four out of the six weeks, rewards will be dispersed to those who contributed. Two Expansion Team slots can be unlocked once progression within The W reaches level 10 in League Popularity. Players can then control how the league expands including picking the city, building the arena, creating a logo and designing the uniforms.

New content and epic rewards, which includes WNBA Jerseys, logos and coach MyTEAM cards, will be exclusive to the W Online. W Rewards allow players to show off historic gear in both The W and The City. Players who heavily dedicate time to the community goal will earn Game Changer status. This provides exclusive access to rewards such as Team Takeover Boosts and will allow players to grant other players with boosts with The W Online.

Contact Challenges will allow players to gain contact and be issued challenges. The challenges will have players teaming up with new players in Contact Workouts as they aim for season-long stat goals. Lastly, players have the opportunity to play on the WNBA All-Star team and participate in the game along with the Commissioner’s Cup. You can read the full Courtside Report here.