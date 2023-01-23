The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners PSVR 2 Details Revealed

Today, Skydance Interactive has some updated news about The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Firstly, the developer is celebrating the release of the original title that dates back three years. In lieu of that, Chapter 2 will be available for Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 on March 21. Improvements that were geared towards the Meta Quest 2 version will see their way over to PSVR 2. Chapter 2 is called Retribution and it will be receiving a free in-game cosmetic along with a free game demo that will last two weeks. This will grant access to the first 30 minutes and will be available from January 23 to February 6. Saves will be also transferrable between platforms for Chapter 2.

A bundle will be available for both Chapter 1 and 2 for $59.99 on Meta. This will last through the demo period, so players can lock in the full story if they enjoy what they play. All owners of the game will receive a new weapon called “The Orphan” once the game has launched for PC and PSVR2. This will transfer over to Quest and Pico owners. Lastly, those who purchased The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on PSVR will receive a free upgrade to the PSVR 2 version once the game launches.