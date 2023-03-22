The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Retribution Available Now, Details on Upgrade

Skybound Entertainment has officially released the second chapter of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners called Retribution. With a hulking behemoth stalking you and a much better weapon arsenal, Skybound has offered a few different buying options for the game. It is available on PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest 2 with a PSVR 1 version coming soon. The details of how to upgrade are a bit murky, as you will need to own the first game on PSVR 1 and have the add-on Tourist Edition either purchased or already part of the account. From here, you will need to directly search for the free PS5 upgrade in the store, as the product pages for either version do not list the free PS5 upgrade. Sony still has a much needed change that needs to happen for these upgrade paths. Both chapters are available for purchase together or as a standalone. You can check out the launch trailer below.