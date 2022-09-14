The Wandering Village Ambles Into Early Access

The best homes are a reliable place where stability is guaranteed. Adventures are for the outside world while the pleasant reassuring sameness of home makes for a comfortable retreat afterwards. The same house, same neighborhood, and same environment provide the necessary backdrop for the chaos of daily life, unless that home is on the flattened back of a majestic creature striding high above the miasma of the earth below. In that case all bets are off, or at least the environmental ones. Onbu wanders the land and the people live on its back, growing their town from tiny settlement to sprawling city, and every day has the potential for a new challenge to arise depending on where their host is traveling.

The Wandering Village is a city-builder with a unique condition, in that not only does its place in the world change on a regular basis but that players also have to deal with the needs of the town’s host. The standard tech-tree opens up new functions to build a bigger and more efficient town but also offers new ways to interact with Onbu, although whether that’s as a symbiote or parasite depends on play style. After a successful Kickstarter and a few Steam-fest demos The Wandering Village has finally officially landed in Early Access today, with a strong set of its core features in place and plans to expand and polish over the next year or so. There’s no new trailer for launch but the old one gets the point across, so give it a watch to see the challenges of living on a home that goes where it wants.