The Wheel of Time Now Available on GOG

The Wheel of Time was first released in 1999, but lost to time and hasn’t been available digitally due to OS changes in many years. Today, GOG Announced that they have brought the game back and helped optimize it while still keeping it DRM-free. GOG will also be using the Good Old Games moniker for this and other classic releases – which have so far included games like Fallout, Bishock, and Baldur’s Gate. Based on a fantasy-themed novel series, magical long-range attacks are thename of the game and allows for a mix of offense and defense to be deployed. The Wheel of Time is playable on Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11 thanks to GOG and can be enjoyed for a 10% discount until April 13 – taking the price to $8.99.