The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition Gets Physical Release

Recently an updated version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition was released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This upgraded version brought a number of improvements including enhanced visuals, a photo mode and additional questline based on the Netflix series. This enhanced version of The Witcher 3 was digital only but that comes to an end on January 26 when it will receive a physical release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in North America, Europe and select territories around the world.