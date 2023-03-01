The Wolf Among Us 2 Delayed Once More, Pushed Back to 2024

Those looking forward to the second season of detective Bigby Wolf’s adventures in the form of The Wolf Among Us, are sadly going to have a bit longer. Even after a lengthy six year wait, since the game’s original announcement back in 2017, Telltale Games have today confirmed that the game has been pushed completely out of this year and into a broader targeted window sometime in 2024.

Today’s news is but the latest in a string of delays which even saw the game’s fate initially left in limbo following the demise of Telltale itself in late 2018. But which subsequently revealed itself again at the tail end of 2019 after Telltale’s assets were acquired and the studio resurrected under the ownership of LCG Entertainment. “Making games is difficult and they need time to be right,” Telltale Games’ CEO Jamie Ottilie explains. “And it doesn’t do any of us any good to ship something that’s not ready…if we put this game out and it’s not ready, we’re going to get torn to shreds.” The second season of The Wolf Among Us is still planned to release across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & PC.