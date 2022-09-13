Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Announced for PS4, Switch

Square Enix today announced the latest entry in its Final Fantasy music game franchise, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line.

Announced during today’s Nintendo Direct, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is a celebration 35 years in the making. Final Bar Line invites players to play through and experience music from Final Fantasy. These include newer releases like Final Fantasy VII Remake, and non-gaming media like Advent Children.

The game launches with 385 music tracks from across the whole Final Fantasy series. Players will be able to form their dream part with over 100 characters to choose from. The game includes local co-op in Pair Style for two players, and up to four players in Online Multi Battle.

Square Enix also confirmed that the game will receive significant DLC support. There will be over 90 songs pulled from other Square Enix IP, including NieR, SaGa, The Legend of Mana, and Octopath Traveler, among others. These DLC tracks can be purchased separately, or as part of the Digital Deluxe and Premium Digital Deluxe Editions.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line launches February 16, 2023 on PS4 and Switch.