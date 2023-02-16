Theatrythm Final Bar Line Strikes Up the Band Today

The next entry in a fan-favorite rhythm action series has released today for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Theatrythm Final Bar Line features over 300 tracks from across the Final Fantasy franchise, three game modes, local and online multiplayer that brings together over 100 legendary characters. In addition to the Standard Edition of the game, players can also purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition, or Premium Digital Deluxe Edition to get access to even more music through Season Passes.

Following today’s release, the game will continue to add tracks from Square Enix’s robust library through various DLC packs, which will feature music from various franchises like NieR and Octopath Traveler. Interested players who would like to try the title first can download the free demo through the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop. The demo features 30 classic songs and allows players to carry over their save data from the demo to the full game. Theatrythm Final Bar Line is available now for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Celebrate with the launch trailer below: