Them’s Fightin’ Herds Charges onto Consoles October 18

Four-legged fighting game, Them’s Fightin’ Herds, will be making the leap to consoles on October 18 of this year. It’ll be available both physically and digitally for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch, and there will be both standard and Deluxe versions available for fans to choose from. The major difference between the two versions is the inclusion of the Season 1 Pass in the Deluxe Edition, which adds four new fighters to the roster. See them all in action below.

Them’s Fightin’ Herds has been out on PC via Steam since May 2020 and has garnered a “very positive” rating on the platform since its release. Its combination of a simple, four-button system and My Little Pony-inspired artwork must be yielding a decent experience. Otherwise, one would expect something like this to not gain all that much momentum.