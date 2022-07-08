There’s Murder Afoot in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

With The Quarry now successfully launched and fans’ hands, Supermassive Games has today revealed the next entry in the ongoing Dark Pictures Anthology. The story, titled: “The Devil in Me,” is set in what was only supposed to be a recreation of a famous murder sight. Unfortunately for the news crew that’s come to cover it, it’s apparently turning out to be more than that.

While not quite SAW-like in its setup, The Devil in Me is still pitting a seemingly hapless group of people against a locked location filled with deadly traps. While in the trailer it looks as though the Lonnit Entertainment crew’s disturbed host, Granthem Du’Met, is almost certainly behind it all, that might be just a bit too convenient. Is everything truly as it seems on the surface, or is there, as seems inevitable in Dark Pictures Anthology, something more going on?

TheDark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me launches this fall for PC, PlayStation and Xbox systems.