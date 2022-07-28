Thirsty Suitors Receives Gameplay Overview and Demo

Last month, Developers Outerloop Games were the recipients of the 2022 Tribeca Games Award thanks to Thirsty Suitors, their over-the-top adventure about relationships, family, culture, and more. Not a small feat, especially considering that it had to beat out the likes of A Plague Tale: Requiem, Oxenfree II, Sam Barlow’s latest game Immortality, and more. And now everyone can get a chance to try a taste of this award-winning game as well, as it was announced during today’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase that demo of the game is now available on Steam to check out. But if you need a peek into what the demo contains, or if you’ve already played the demo and want to know some more details about the full game, then a new gameplay overview trailer has you covered, as seen below.

Thirsty Suitors’ new clip introduces us to Jala, a young woman returning their hometown of Timber Hills for their sister’s wedding, having to confront everything that they’ve left behind. That includes their exes, whom they’ll have to face off against in turn-based RPG combat. And as the title suggests, they’re still very thirsty for Jala. We get to see how the combat and narrative are intertwined, as Jala uses taunts to expose their opponents’ weaknesses, applying status effects that allow certain attacks to deal more damage. Eventually, the battle moves into the ex’s inner world, where they’re invincible, and Jala has to think of ways to work around it, like summoning their mom to deal damage. In between attacks, dialogue options will allow players to shape Jala’s personality, and uniquely, battle end with reconciliation, allowing the two to move on as friends…or something more, if the right cards are played if wanted.

There’s also the skateboarding sections at the abandoned theme park with a mascot that leads a cult, cooking segments that allow Jala to work on their relationship to their parents, and even more stories and mechanics to experience later on. Also, you can high five a dog, so that’s you know it’s GOTY material right there. Given now unique, stylish, and full of potential things are here, it’s not hard to see how Thirsty Suitors already has an award under its belt, and we’ll see if it truly deserve that award when it comes out in 2023 for all major platforms (including Game Pass for Xbox players), but for now you you can still give the Steam demo a try.