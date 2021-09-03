THQ Nordic Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Upcoming Showcase

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Nordic Games, more commonly known as THQ Nordic after they were renamed in 2016, which has helped publish the likes of Biomutant, Desperados III, Darksiders 3 and numerous remasters over the years.

To mark its decade in the games industry, THQ Nordic is hosting its first ever digital showcase on September 17 at 12 PM PT, which will feature six new game announcements including the “return of legendary franchises” and “sequels to beloved games.” ELEX II and Expeditions: Rome are also both slated to make appearances, and the next game from HandyGames will be shown off during the pre-show.

Be sure to check out the trailer below for a taste of what to expect at the THQ Nordic showcase, and don’t forget to come back for the latest announcements from the event.