THQ Nordic Showcases Gameplay Trailer for Spongebob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

SpongeBob hasn’t had a new original 3D game in many years, and now the yellow sponge and his crew are back for a new adventure. Nintendo released a new trailer showing off 3D combat, platforming, a touch of stealth, a racing section and some fairly-impressive worlds throughout Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob will be able to take several forms, including the more agile Karate Bob. We’ll see more from The Cosmic Shake as its release draws closer on PC, Switch, PlayStation consoles and Xbox consoles. It definitely looks promising and after how much work was put into Rehydrated, this should follow that same formula with a new plot to keep things interesting.