Three Battlefield Games Set to be Delisted Next Month

While DICE continues to work on improving from the rocky launch of and reception to its latest Battlefield game, EA has announced that several other games from the FPS series will be delisted and taken offline by the end of this year.

On April 28, Battlefield 1943 along with Battlefield: Bad Company 1 and 2 will all be delisted from digital storefronts. Later this year on December 8, all three of these games will have their online services shut down as well, effectively making Battlefield 1943 unplayable as the game is an online-only multiplayer title. While players will still be able to pick up physical copies of the Bad Company games and check out their well-regarded singleplayer campaigns, it’s still a shame to see these fan-favorite shooters become even harder to buy and partially or fully unplayable after all these years.

