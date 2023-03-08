Three Call of Duty Games Come to Steam, 50% Off for Next Two Weeks

Last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II marked a shift for the franchise on the PC gaming front, as the ever-popular FPS series made its return to Steam for the first time in five years.

As a result, there were four recent Call of Duty games which, until recently, were available only through Battle.net on PC, but that has now changed for three of those shooters. 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, 2020’s Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard are all now able to be purchased and played through Steam, with each game being marked as half off ($30) through March 23. It seems unlikely that the fourth game of this quartet, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, will receive the same treatment, but only time will tell.

