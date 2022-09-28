Three New Cars Added in Latest Gran Turismo 7 Update

The latest Gran Turismo 7 update is available and will see three new cars be added in the game. These will be available for purchase in the game as the first announced car is the updated Volkswagen ID.R. This version is the one that beat out the record at the Nurburgring and the Goodwood course record. The next car is the Nissan Silvia S14 Ks Type S, which is the first appearance for the S14 generation car in GT7. The S13 and S15 are already represented, so here is yet another Nissan. Finally, the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is one of the cover cars for the game. This version removes the hardtop cockpit and converts it to an open one in the style of 1950s road racers. While these are not exactly three new cars, these are updated versions to previous cars in the game.