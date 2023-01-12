Three New Titles Debut in PlayStation Store’s Top Downloads for December

Most of 2022’s big releases may have already come out by the time December got underway, but that didn’t stop several anticipated titles from ranking on the most downloaded PlayStation Store charts for the final month of the year.

The top five from December 2022 for PS5 are the expected fan favorites, as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II secures another first place spot followed by FIFA 23, NBA 2K23, Grand Theft Auto V and Madden NFL 23. But it’s the bottom half of the top ten where things get interesting, as The Callisto Protocol emerges at sixth, Need for Speed Unbound debuts at eighth and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion sneaks in at tenth. The full list of best-selling games can be found here, with the PlayStation blog post also teasing that the most downloaded games for the full year of 2022 will be shared next week.

For more on the above games, be sure to click on their names to check out our reviews.