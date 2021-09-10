Three SEGA Consoles Join Roster of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

The variety of playable characters in the upcoming remaster of the first three Super Monkey Ball games has continued to surprise, from the inclusion of SEGA mascots Sonic and Tails to more oddball choices like Kazuma Kiryu and Hello Kitty.

Despite all of these additions, the latest trio of newcomers to the Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania roster may be the strangest choices yet. Unlike the fictional and animate nature of the previous characters, the newest announced characters in the trailer below are both real and inanimate, with classic SEGA consoles Dreamcast, Saturn and the handheld Game Gear all being able to roll around in any of Banana Mania’s 300+ stages or minigames. While the three consoles will be available at launch, they’re only included with the Digital Deluxe edition, or can be purchased separately for $5 as part of the SEGA Legends pack.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is set to launch on October 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.