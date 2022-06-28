Thrills, Chills Await in the F1 22 Launch Trailer

The time has come once again to suit up, strap in and get ready to blast along the circuit in F1 22. This year’s entry is offering several improvements over its predecessors, so fans are likely to get more of what they like most about the series. For a quick bite of the rush of it all, have a quick look at the launch trailer below.

It seems that F1 22 is handling the particulars of racing especially well, with the new physics systems making each car a different sort of beast to handle and everything sounding more or less as it should. Those looking to get back out on the track should take a moment and check out our full review for all the details.

F1 22 is available now for PC, PlayStation and Xbox systems.