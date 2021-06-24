Thrustmaster Unveils First Official PS5 Racing Wheel

The T-GT has been a very popular racing wheel for previous generation sim racers as it falls into the more advanced pricing category. The creator of this wheel, Thrustmaster, has officially announced the T-GT II. This is the first official PlayStation 5 racing wheel on the market. With Gran Turismo badging on the wheel once again, the wheel is designed to keep Gran Turismo Sport players in mind as it is also backwards compatible. This wheel will take racing to the next level with some new technologies. With Drift Curve Calculation, players will be able to focus their attention on making precise movements.

With four years of time to focus on improvements and over 23,000 hours of work, the focus on a better simulation experience is here. On top of the Drift Curve Calculation, players can expect a real-time force feedback system and new internal AEC-Q certified components. The T-GT II is available now in Europe with the UK launching September 1, USA and Canada on October 5, and other regions by the end of the year. The pricing for the wheel, based and pedals is $799. Players can opt for just the base and wheel for $699 or the servo base for $549. Check out the breakdown of features below.

Key points: