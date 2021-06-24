Thrustmaster Unveils First Official PS5 Racing Wheel

The T-GT has been a very popular racing wheel for previous generation sim racers as it falls into the more advanced pricing category. The creator of this wheel, Thrustmaster, has officially announced the T-GT II. This is the first official PlayStation 5 racing wheel on the market. With Gran Turismo badging on the wheel once again, the wheel is designed to keep Gran Turismo Sport players in mind as it is also backwards compatible. This wheel will take racing to the next level with some new technologies. With Drift Curve Calculation, players will be able to focus their attention on making precise movements.
With four years of time to focus on improvements and over 23,000 hours of work, the focus on a better simulation experience is here. On top of the Drift Curve Calculation, players can expect a real-time force feedback system and new internal AEC-Q certified components. The T-GT II is available now in Europe with the UK launching September 1, USA and Canada on October 5, and other regions by the end of the year. The pricing for the wheel, based and pedals is $799. Players can opt for just the base and wheel for $699 or the servo base for $549. Check out the breakdown of features below.
Key points:
- Leather-wrapped wheel with 25 action buttons, 1 push-button and 4 rotary selectors natively recognized in GT Sport (differential braking, traction control, fuel mapping, torque management)
- High-velocity, next-generation 40-watt brushless motor for exceptionally responsive Force Feedback with high torque capacity
- Internal components from the European automotive industry (AEC-Q), for maximum quality and lifespan
- Proprietary technologies: T-AEC-Q, T-DCC, T-RTF, T-LIN, T40-VE, T-DFB, T-F.O.C., T-M.C.E. and T-TURBO
- Proprietary magnetic technology (H.E.A.R.T) for an unlimited lifespan and optimal precision
- Quick and easy wheel changing system, allowing for different types of wheels (F1, Rally, etc.) to be used (sold separately)
- Dual-belt system for smooth gaming sessions without any dead zones
- Includes 3-pedal T3PA GT II pedal set; compatible with Thrustmaster T-LCM Pedals pedal set (sold separately)
- Compatible with Thrustmaster TH8A shifter and TSS Handbrake (sold separately)
- Officially licensed for PlayStation 5 and Gran Turismo; compatible with PS5, PS4 and PC