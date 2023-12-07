Thumper Composer, Designer Returns with Spiritual Successor Thrasher

Anyone with an ounce of an interest for rhythm games will have at least heard, if not experienced, the name Thumper in years past. And while it’s been a whole seven years since developer Drool dropped the hard-hitting, on-rails, rhythms of a sole silver beetle rushing through psychadelic worlds, Thumper’s visuals as much its soundtrack, remains a memorable release. Well now, Brian Gibson — the original artist and composer behind Thumper — is back with a new project. Collaborating with Mike Mandel of Fuser fame to form development team Puddle, with what looks to be a spiritual successor releasing sometime next year, in the form of Thrasher.

While the game’s early teaser seemed to point towards an entirely VR experience, Thrasher can be played both in and outside VR in what’s described as a “mind-melting cosmic racer and an essential audiovisual experience” with players taking on bosses amidst a similarly trippy world in a race against time. How these scenarios play out specifically, we’ll have to wait and see but if the game’s soundtrack is as impactful as Thumper’s was, Puddle may have another winner on their hand. Thrasher is planned to release first on PC sometime next year.