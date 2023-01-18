Thunderful to Hold SteamWorld Broadcast Next Week

Thunderful, the holding group and publisher responsible for the SteamWorld series, has announced its plans to unveil what appears to be a new game or two. Dubbed the SteamWorld Telegraph, fans can tune in at 9:30am Pacific for a look at — Thunderful remain vaguely descriptive over — “what’s next” for the series.

A series that isn’t short of a few deviations. The likes of SteamWorld Heist and the more-recent SteamWorld Quest providing turn-based affairs — the latter revolving around the use of cards in battle — with 2017’s SteamWorld Dig 2 offering one of the more interesting and refreshing takes on the established Metroidvania formula. Needless to say, the series has quickly established itself over the years, as one with quite the creative reputation. But could we see a follow-up to any of these games, or something new entirely? We don’t have long to wait — the SteamWorld Telegraph broadcasts next week, January 23.