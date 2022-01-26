Tim Schafer Selected as 2022 Legend Award Recipient by NYVGCC

The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) today revealed Tim Schafer, founder and game designer at Double Fine Productions, as this year’s Andrew Yoon Legend Award recipient. Schafer is known for the games Grim Fandango, Brütal Legend and the two Psychonauts. The award will be presented during the New York Game Awards on February 1, 8:00 p.m. eastern time on Twitch.TV/NYVGCC. There will also be a short documentary where Schafer’s work is discussed by Circle members and top industry luminaries.