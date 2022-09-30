Time Manipulation Puzzler The Entropy Centre Releasing This November

Developer Stubby Games’ 3D puzzler-with-a-talking-gun, in the form of The Entropy Centre, has itself a release date. The game, which finds players utilising time itself to rewind and revert objects to their former states, will release across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & PC on November 3.

Taking control of the game’s protagonist Aria, you awaken on-board the titular space station to find Earth has been set ablaze by an unknown extinction event. The only way to revert said fate, is naturally to solve some physics-based 3D puzzles with the help of ASTRA, your talking gun who also grants you the ability to manipulate the entropy of objects. In the pursuit of progressing through the seemingly abandoned station to uncover just what has taken place.