Time to Face the Queen in Aliens: Fireteam Elite’s Pathogen Expansion

While there were plenty of powerful Xenomorphs to encounter and kill in Aliens: Fireteam Elite’s various campaigns, it was a bit of a letdown to discover that the only meeting with the Xenomorph Queen involved running away from it and not facing her head on.

Next week, Cold Iron Studios will finally be giving players the chance to take down the Xenomorph Queen, but she may not look quite like you remember in the gameplay trailer for the Pathogen expansion, which can be seen below. In addition to featuring three new missions as well as more weapons and customization options, the Pathogen expansion will also introduce the black goo from Prometheus that has the potential to mutate Xenomorphs, including the Queen, making them even more deadly in the process. The expansion will be available on August 30 as a standalone purchase for $15, or as part of the Ultimate Edition, which also includes all the previous DLC from the past year as a $30 upgrade for current owners or $60 for new players who also want the base game.

For more on Aliens: Fireteam Elite, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.