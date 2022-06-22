Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Joins Steam This Week Along With New DLC

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was a timed exclusive on the PC platform for the Epic Games Store. On July 23, the Borderlands side-story will be joining Steam at 10:00 AM PDT. It will launch at a special price of $59.99 for the Standard Edition and $79.99 for the Chaotic Great Edition which includes the Season Pass. For those that purchase prior to July 7, a Golden Hero Armor Pack will be included. There have been a few DLC’s already released and these will be available on day one for Steam players. Molten Mirrors is the next DLC for the game and it releases the same day for all platforms. Molten Mirrors will have players battle against Fyodor of the Soul Warden as new loot and rewards will be provided. Fyodor will have plenty of mechanical defenses to blow through. You can check out our review of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands here.