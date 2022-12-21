Tinykin Gets Free ‘Challenge Update’

Tinykin just got a fresh influx of free content just in time for Christmas. This new Challenge Update is more or less exactly what it sounds like: some extra challenge for players who’re looking for something more to do once all the main stuff is already finished. Have a look at exactly what’s been added below.

In particular, the Challenge Update adds a new time-attack mode for each of Tinykin’s levels. In order to challenge it, players must seek out a newly-added pair of hornet characters who are just itching to race. Should one manage to beat their gold medal times, they’ll be rewarded with new outfits for Milo. There’s also apparently an extra something for those 100 percent the game.

Tinykin is available now for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch. Make sure to check out our review and see what exactly the game is all about in the first place.