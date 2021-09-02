Title Update 2 Released for Madden NFL 22

EA Sports has released a new title update that addresses a number of aspects on Madden NFL 22. This title update is available for both current and previous generation versions of the game. Outside of the issues being addressed is one bonus with the addition of some new uniforms to teams. Players will now find the 1970s Kansas City Chiefs home and away jerseys, the Falcons 1990s away, 1970s away and the 1989 home and away jerseys, the 1994 Cowboys Monday Night Football All-White Throwback, 1976 home and away, 1992 home and away jerseys, the Colts 1960s away and 1995 home and away jerseys, and finally the Packers 75th Anniversary Away and the 1988 home and away jerseys. You can read the full breakdown here.