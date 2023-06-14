Title Update 4.0 Announced for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR

EA Sports has not only announced, but also deployed, the fourth update for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR. This coincides with the U.S. Open Championship at Los Angeles Country Club that is set to take place this weekend. The course has been added to the game for free as a playable course that will included the updated in-game design styles from Season 3. This course will be playable in all game modes and will include new challenges that occur during the major golf tournament. This way players can recreate the iconic moments from each day as they happen.

Players can also expect quality-of-life updates and stability fixes that includes updated Swing Meter visuals and overall improved visibility. The Aiming Arc has also been updated to change color and show an effect if ball collision is expected before the ball reaches its apex. Trees and bushes will be able to be better navigated due to this change. One thing that is missing is the 60 FPS performance mode for consoles, but the team continues to work on this. You can read the full patch notes below.

Lastly, for Father’s Day weekend, EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is free to try on consoles. This will begin Thursday and conclude with the end of the tournament on Sunday. Xbox Series owners with Xbox Live Gold can try out the full game via the Free Play Days. PlayStation 5 owners with PlayStation Plus will also have access. You can check out our review of EA SPORTS PGA TOUR here.

Store & Content: New specs can be earned through weekly quests, weekly tournaments, and seasonal tournaments. Command Series: Improves Power and Control attributes. Escape Series: Improves Accuracy and Recovery attributes. New Signature Series specs added to the store to rotate throughout the season: Patrick Cantlay Tony Finau Jessica Korda Lexi Thompson Additional cosmetic content will be added to the store later this week.

Gameplay Indicators: Add new “Modern” swing meter visuals with notchless design and improved visibly in bright skies. New “Swing Meter Style” visual setting replaces “Club Trail” setting. Options for using previous swing meter visuals and enabling/disabling club trails are included. Updated aiming arc to add an effect and change color if the ball is projected to collide before it reaches its apex. This is intended to better indicate when aimed at obvious obstructions like bunker lips directly in front of the golfer or trees that are out of view. Related to these changes are visual improvements to the putt read line, aiming arc, and online ball trails. Fixed flat edges sometimes being displayed on shot dispersion indicator when aimed on extremely sloped terrain. Fixed big hit moments sometimes showing incorrect ball tracer lines near where the ball is hit.

Gameplay Physics: Course-specific ball flight physics has been updated and altitude information has been added to the course select screen. Note that the ball typically flies further and with a slightly lower trajectory when playing at high altitude courses like Banff Springs Minor improvements to ball rolling physics, fixing some unnatural movement that could occur when slowly rolling down steep slopes.

Gameplay Animation: Fix instances where swinging while the golfer is moving to address the ball would result in a frozen swing animation. Fix instances where the golfer could get stuck in a continuous shuffle.

Gameplay Cameras: Update address camera obstruction logic to move to the next highest available camera instead of always moving to the highest camera. Fix drop ball camera positioning for left-handed golfers.

Gameplay HUD: Only show drop-down text such as “For eagle to win hole” when the golfer is on the green or within 50 yards of the hole. Update drop-down text to say “…to win match” instead of “…to tie hole” in cases where tying the hole will win the match. Fix for the ball flight graph not being updated when ball flight is skipped.

Gameplay Misc: Improve AI golfer’s ability to make short putts. Fix for rare occurrences that could incorrectly place the golfer under tournament structures for their next shot. Fix for ball being visible in practice state after a hole flyover is viewed while the golfer is in practice state.

Career: Fix for a crash that could occur after completing the last hole in a playoff. Updated David Lingmerth to have Sweden instead of USA flag.

Online: Permanently disable golfer reaction NIS in online gameplay in order to speed up play for all players. Fix for softlock during online gameplay if player expires their hole timer while using “Fast Play” setting. Fix for incorrect order of players in online in-game scoreboard after a player quits or disconnects during a round.

Challenges: Fix for crowd members obstructing the golfer in the first shot of some challenges. Added animation to challenge banner shown after holing out.

Settings: Fix for some visual settings not being saved persistently unless the save button was pressed multiple times. Fix for putting grid setting not updating when changed during active gameplay.

