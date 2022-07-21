TMNT Cowabunga Collection August Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

The summer of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles continues. After the highly-touted success that was TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, players were still left wondering when the massive Cowabunga Collection, celebrating the 8 and 16-bit era for the turtles, would be released. Today, Konami released a new exclusive trailer announcing that this all-encompassing collection will be released across all consoles and PC on August 30. This is easily the biggest collection of TMNT games ever and will allow several new generations of players a chance to enjoy these games – including a lot of Game Boy titles that went under the radar in their day alongside latter-day peak TMNT games like every version of Tournament Fighters. We’ll be keeping an eye on the Cowabunga Collection as its release draws closer.