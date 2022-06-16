TMNT: Shredders Revenge Now Available on PC, Consoles

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge was first announced a little over a year ago and after a lot of hype, it’s finally here. We have seen the Konami classics get re-released via Arcade 1UP and now a game in that style is out from Dotemu and Tribute Games that follows up on that legacy. The TMNT brawlers of the late ’80s and early ’90s were the stuff of legend and while those will actually get a re-release later this year, players can enjoy the turtles on pretty much any platform they want in Shredder’s Revenge.

Beyond being able to play as all four turtles, players can enjoy using Splinter, Casey Jones, and April O’Neil in playable form for the first time ever. This brawler features a faster pace than the Konami classics, while retaining things like tossing enemies into the screen and adding in collectible quests and goodies to find throughout stages to encourage smashing everything. Little touched abound too with members of the foot taking over areas – so they logically do things like tend cash registers at the mall or just walk around with shopping bags until it’s time to throw down.

It does a remarkable job of keeping what made brawlers so great in their prime and is now available for $24.99 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. Players can get a 10% discount for one week on Switch and Xbox, two weeks on PlayStation, and the next three weeks on Steam. In addition, the game is playable via Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass – so if you have a membership to that service, you can enjoy it there at no additional charge.