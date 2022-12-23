TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Receives Free Update

Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games celebrate the totally radical TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge by releasing a free update for the acclaimed co-op title. Featuring the beloved Heroes in a Half Shell, the title boasts more than one million copies sold since its release this past summer.

The new update features additional Custom Game options, granting players greater control over their battle against the Foot Clan. There are eleven mix-and-match modifiers that grant new ways to play while Retro-themed filters and general quality-of-life updates help round out the list of features in this surprise update, which reaches PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox players today.