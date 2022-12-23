TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Receives Major New Update

Releasing back in August to much acclaim from established and new fans alike, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will receive a major patch to improve overall performance and content. The patch brings highly-requested changes to improve online modes, as well as new online multiplayer capabilities for games lacking the feature. TMNT IV: Turtles in Time (SNES) will receive online play this patch, with online play coming to TMNT III: The Manhattan Project (NES) in a future update.



Additionally, new tips and tricks have been added to the strategy guides to help players get the advantage in both Tournament Fighter games. Customizable button mapping, additional filters for all Game Boy games and other quality-of-life changes have been added. Hone your skills and make Master Splinter proud in TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection, out now for all major platforms.