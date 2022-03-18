Tokyo Onmyoji Shows Up Fashionably Late to Steam

The biggest challenge for visual novels releasing on Steam is actually receiving approval from Valve. For whatever reason, the company continues to place undue restrictions on the genre compared to everything else releasing on the platform. As a result, games like Tokyo Onmyoji usually end up having their release dates delayed.

Fortunately, the wait is now over. The gorgeous boys love visual novel Tokyo Onmyoji is now available officially on Steam (alongside Moonchime’s official storefront, where it was already released). The story fuses the modern day with Japanese lore in a world where demons and ghosts exist.

During launch week Tokyo Onmyoji is 15% on Steam. Be sure to check it out while the discount is still active if you’re at all interested.