Tomb Raider Film Rights Up for Grabs After MGM Reportedly Loses the Rights

Film distributor MGM has reportedly lost the rights to make films based on the Tomb Raider IP and setting up a bidding war amongst other studios.

Those hoping for a follow-up to 2018s ‘Tomb Raider’ film starring Alicia Vikander are apparently out of luck. According to The Wrap, MGM has lost the film rights to the franchise. This comes at a time of great upheaval for the Tomb Raider franchise after Square Enix sold developer Crystal Dynamics and the entirety of the Tomb Raider IP to Embracer.

Per The Wrap’s reporting, MGM had until May 2022 to greenlight a sequel to the 2018 title before the rights reverted back to the owner of the IP (now Embracer). The fate of the film rights is now being decided by a bidding war, though the report did not say which studios plan to place bids. As a result of the rights reverting, 2018 star Alicia Vikander is no longer attached to any future Tomb Raider film. MGM declined to comment on the story.

Tomb Raider hit the silver screen back in 2018 and grossed around $275m at the global box office. Plans for a sequel were apparently in the works, but it appears nothing was able to get off the ground. In Embracer’s latest financial report, CEO Lars Wingefors commented that he sees, “great potential, not only in sequels, but also in remakes, remasters, spinoffs as well as transmedia projects across the Group.” So, it appears that future Tomb Raider films aren’t off the table.

Meanwhile, back in the world of games, Crystal Dynamics have confirmed that they’re working on a brand new Tomb Raider title. Unlike their previous entries in the franchise, this new title will be powered by Unreal Engine 5.