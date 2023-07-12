Tomba Makes a Comeback with Limited Run Games

Decades have gone by since the pink-haired jungle boy has received any sort of resurgence. During the Limited Run Games 2023 Summer Games Showcase it was announced this 1997 PlayStation platformer title will get a comeback release.

At the event only the opening animation was revealed which is enough to get fans excited. However, on Twitter, the team provided a bit more information. Tomba is coming to modern consoles thanks to their Carbon Engine. A new soundtrack is being developed. And physical versions of the game are also being produced.

The ending of the trailer shows it will be available on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Steam. Hopefully with this announcement Tomba 2 will also be coming soon.