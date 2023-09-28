Top 50 Players Announced for NHL 24

Today, EA Sports has revealed their top 50 player ratings for the upcoming NHL 24. The game will officially release on October 6 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. While Cale Makar is not the highest rated player in the game, he does come in second with an overall rating of 95. He is tied with both Nathan MacKinnon and Daviss Pastrnak. The top player ratings also isn’t a 99, but rather a 97, with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers again taking the title for highest rated player in the game. The best players by position is also broken down on the official ratings website, which can be viewed here.

While the Boston Bruins’ Pastrnak comes in as the best Right Winger in the game and the Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar as the best Defensiveman, there are some other notable position players with high ratings. The Oilers do offer the two best Centers in the game with both Connor McDavid at 97 and Leon Draisatl at 95. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar means the Avalanche also have two of the best players in the game. Sidney Crosby is still hanging around with a 93 while the series cover favorite Auston Matthews also offers a 93. A 92 overall ratings is also granted to Centers Elias Pettersson, Aleksander Barkov and Brayden Point.

The best Left Winger in the game is a few points short of the peak of the best of the other positions. Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers checks in at a 94 overall. This is followed by Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers with a 93. Two 92 rated players follow with Jason Robertson and Kirill Kaprizov then it drops to 91 with both Alex Ovechkin and Brad Marchand. The top goalie ratings goes to Andrei Vasilevskiy at 93 followed by Ilya Sorokin and Igor Shesterkin at 92. The American Connor Hellebuyck follows next at 91 then two more drop to 90 overall with Linus Ullmark and Jake Oettinger.

To round off a few more notable top 50 players in the game includes Defensiveman Roman Josi at 94, Right Winter Nikita Kucherov at 94, another high rated player for the Avalanche with Mikko Rantanen at 93, and Victor Hedman at 93. Of the top 50 players in the game, 39 of them are rated over 90. These are just for the men’s, however, as women will be offered once again in NHL 24. The top player on the Women’s side is Canadian Marie-Philip Poulin with an overall of 93. American Hilary Knight also comes in with a rating of 93.