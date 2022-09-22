Top Rated Players Announced for NHL 23

NHL 23 will be releasing in about a month and throughout this week, EA has trickled out the overall ratings for the top players in the league. The top rated player in the game will once again be Connor McDavid from the Edmonton Oilers as he comes in at a 95 overall. Recent cover athlete Auston Matthews from the Toronto Maple Leafs comes in at 94 and also the second Center on the list. Nathan MacKinnon from the Stanley Cup winning Colorado Avalanche also comes in at 94. The top Goalie in NHL 23 will be Andrei Vasilevskiy out of Tampa with a 94 followed by Igor Shesterkin from the Rangers at 92.

The three top defenseman consist of Cale Makar from the Avalanche at a 94, Roman Josi from the Predators at a 93 and Victor Hedman from the Lighting at a 93, as well. Svechnikov out of Carolina headlines the top players under 23 along with Rasmus Dahlin of the Sabres (both at an 88), the cover athlete Trevor Zegras at 87, Jack Hughes from the Devils at 87, and Moritz Seider from the Red Wings at 87.