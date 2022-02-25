Tormented Souls Now Available For PS4 and XB1

First released in late August of last year, Tormented Souls was an ode to classic fixed-perspective survival horror games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill that managed to win over tons of players and more than a few critics, including our own Cory Wells, who said that “there are too many aspects of Tormented Souls to appreciate for any fan of original survival horror titles to pass up.” Yet despite being an ode to retro horror games, it was ironically only available on next-gen platforms for the longest time. But that ends today, as Tormented Souls is now available for PS4 and XB1.

The game sees you playing as Caroline Walker, a young woman who heads to Winterlake Hospital in search of a pair of missing twin girls. Needless to say, though, the abandoned mansion-turned-hospital hides its fair share of secrets, and an even larger amount of twisted horrors that Caroline will have to avoid or confront. Tormented Souls is available now for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms, but for Switch owners worried about being left out, don’t fret, as the game heads your way on April 14.