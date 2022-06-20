Tower Knight Getting Free-to-Play Version Called Knight’s Trial

We have seen a lot of “save the princess” games over the years, but we haven’t seen many that combine that premise with rogue-lite progression and action-centric 3D platforming. Tower Knight is one such game and will be getting a couple of different versions for players to enjoy. There will be a free to play version with three knights to save and an epic boss fight to help let players get an idea for the gameplay and the gameplay loop. This comes out on June 23 and is a fantastic way to get people used to the game when the full version releases later this year. Tower Knight: Knight’s Trial will be available on Steam in mere days and you can wishlist it now to ensure you don’t miss out.

Each dungeon will be procedurally-generated and players can choose either a sword for short-range combat or a rifle for longer-range attacks. It looks like a fantastic game for anyone looking for an accessible and fun 3D action-platformer, and we’ll be sure to check it out when Knight’s Trial launches on June 23.