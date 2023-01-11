‘Tragicomedy’ Adventure Backfirewall_ Releasing End of January

Developer Naraven Games’ upcoming tale of a self-aware operating system — one that’s on the verge of getting replaced by a newer version — in a stylized representation of a smartphone’s inner workings, has itself a release date. Backfirewall_ which finds players taking the role of an Update Assistant in this first-person, puzzle-orientated adventure, will release across all platforms via PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, on January 30. A Nintendo Switch version will also follow thereafter, though no date was given for this version.

A demo for the game is also available for those curious, on Steam. A demo which admittedly, having checked it out already, makes a solid first impression for Naraven’s debut outing as a studio. Here’s hoping the Swiss-based developer can make good on their self-described “tongue-in-cheek tragicomedy”. Check out the game’s latest trailer below.