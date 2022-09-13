Treasure’s Radiant Silvergun Gets Surprise Release on Switch Today

More than four years on from their decision to bring over one of their most acclaimed titles — and arguably one of the more lauded and cult-establishing shm’up’s of them all — in the form of 2001’s Ikaruga to Nintendo Switch, developer Treasure are back at it with a return to one of their favoured entries in the genre. And fittingly, it’s the game often seen as that which Ikaruga is the spiritual successor to, in the form of Radiant Silvergun.

Originally released back in 1998 for the Sega Saturn, as well as for Arcade, the game quickly garnered praise and admiration for its challenge and style of gameplay. Particularly its scoring system that encouraged players to concentrate on enemies of a certain type — mechanics which Treasure would return to and refine three years later with Ikaruga. Since then, aside from popping up as an Xbox Live download back in the 360 days in 2011, the game has remained relatively quiet in so far as re-releases for future platforms. But as was the case with Ikaruga’s porting onto the Switch, Treasure’s contribution to the shm’up genre to this day still has its fans and admirers and eleven years later, fans can experience radiant Silvergun’s appeal all over again. Better still, the game is out right now for Nintendo’s platform.