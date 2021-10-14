Treyarch Unveils First Trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombies Mode

Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, and Activision today dropped the reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombies mode.

Zombies fans rejoice, the mode is back in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Unlike in Call of Duty: WWII, Sledgehammer Games has enlisted the help of Treyarch to develop this iteration of the undead-slaying mode. As such, Vanguard will be part of Treyarch’s Dark Aether Saga that kicked off in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Serving as a prequel, players will get to see how the Nazi forces first unleashed the undead on an unsuspecting world.

The trailer features the Vanguard operators making supernatural allies as they battle the undead. Portals will take you across different locations in Vanguard, including some of the game’s multiplayer maps. Expect classic Zombies mechanics like Perks and Pack-a-Punch to return alongside new some new ones. It also wouldn’t be a new Zombies experience without some new enemies. The trailer features a minigun wielding zombie leaping into action against our heroes.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches November 5 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.