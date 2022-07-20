Trials of the Dragon King Now Available For Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

The chaos continues in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. The first expansion, Trials of the Dragon King, is now available on all platforms. The new story begins after the conclusion of the main game where Jack and his crew visit an island in the Cardian Archipelago to investigate the sudden appearance of dragon king and rat tail collector Bahamut. The new content is accessible after completing the main storyline and must be played on Chaos difficulty. This includes new missions and story content involving the Dragon King Bahamut. Three new jobs are available: Pilgrim, Evoker and Summoner and the new Staff weapon seems like an appropriate piece of gear for these classes. Players can now equip accessories that can grant various special effects and status improvements. Lastly, in case people thought Chaos difficulty was too easy there is not the new Bahamut difficulty level that adds new variables to make Jack’s life more difficult.

Trials of the Dragon King is the first of three DLC packs. Players who can’t get enough Chaos can look forward to the upcoming Wanderer of the Rift and Different Future, release dates to be announced at a later time. Players can access the expansion through the game’s Season Pass for $24.99 or with the Digital Deluxe Upgrade for $30.00. While there are valid criticisms of Stranger of Paradise we did enjoy the title quite a bit. More of our thoughts and information about it can be found in our review.