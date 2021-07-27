Tribes of Midgard Now Available on PS4, PS5, PC

Overhead action games have Tribes of Midgard aims to offer a David vs. Goliath-style battle against titans experience, but with a bit more goofiness and a brighter color scheme than something like Monster Hunter. Teams can build up their bases, change up their skins to whatever they want, and team up with up to 10 overall party members at once to tackle massive enemies. Combat is a bit like Diablo, there’s a Minecraft-like design for the base and you can enjoy ranged or close-up attacks depending on your preferred play style. The bright color scheme stands out from anything else in the genre and it’s got a survival element as well.

Between battles, the party will build up the base with both better night defenses item-wise or by building up the people in the base. For a brand-new release, it’s priced quite nicely. $19.99 is the barrier of entry for the base game and that one purchase gets you the game on the PS4 and PS5. Spending only $10 more gets you cosmetic armor and weapons alongside a pet – so you can’t really go wrong either way. PC users can also get the game via Steam – and if you have a pre-order in the works for the Steam Deck, then that purchase will enable you to enjoy the game wherever you are.