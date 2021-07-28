Trigger Witch Brings Gun-Toting Witches to Consoles This Week

When people think of witches the first things that come to mind often include brooms, black cats and magic. AK-47s and rocket launchers don’t typically factor into the equation.

Trigger Witch looks outrageously fun by combining witches with guns. It’s a top down shooter where witches take up arms rather than cast spells. Aside from the violent battles, there’s also a good mix of environmental puzzles and storytelling along the way.

Trigger Witch is available now on PS4 and Xbox One, with the Switch version launching on July 29.