Trinity Trigger Sets Out for PlayStation, Switch in 2023

Today, FuRyu and XSeed Games announced the developer’s next RPG: Trinity Trigger. Hitting PlayStation and Switch sometime next year, Trinity Trigger tells the story of three heroes on a quest to defy their supposed fates and save their home in the process. As anyone who’s played a game about defying fate knows though, that’s something easier said than done.

As they make their ways through Trinity Trigger, players can meet various Triggers. These are mystical creatures which all have the power to transform into different weapons. Ranking up and learning how to best use each is what will likely mean the difference between either saving Trinitia or succumbing to destiny in the end. Yet, this doesn’t have to be done alone; players can fight alongside up to two friends locally and throw everything they have against whatever is obstructing their path.

Again, Trinity Trigger will be releasing for the PlayStation and Switch systems sometime in 2023.